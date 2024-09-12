Red Pill Nation Hangout #396 0. 9:04 Mainstream Media has Quietly Joined the Rumble Platform

1. 24:16 Mr. Beast goes on the Offensive in an attempt to control damage (Dog Pack404)

2. 44:06 Telegram CEO (Pavel Durov) Arrested in France for facilitating criminal activities online

3. 1:13:19 Ford & Lowes scale back DEI initiatives inside their companies after being exposed by Robby Starbuck

4. 1:33:26 Suspicious Activity Around Trump’s Attempted Assassination

A) Thomas Matthew Crooks's body was immediately cremated

B) Second Person arrested, but not named (Red Truck Driver)

C) Scrubbing of Crooks parent's house puts family under suspicion

5. 1:53:44 Mark Zuckerberg confesses that Federal Agencies pressured him to censor people and stories

6. 2:08:53 Great Britain about to start throwing Manosphere Content Producers in jail for Hate Speech

7. 2:32:05 Andrew Tate Arrested Again





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/