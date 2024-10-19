BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MOM CONFRONTS MINORITY INSPECTOR FOR REGISTERING DAUGHTER TO VOTE ☭ TELLING HER NOT TO VOTE TRUMP❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
82 views • 7 months ago

copyright owned by Conservative Twins

if it's not on corporate mainstream pathologic serial liars fake news disinformation media it's got to be true


you can also subscribe to the same levtcs channel at rumble.com

beware of scammers using this channel asking for money

this channel never gives raffles or free items then needs you to pay for shipping and delivery

this channel never ask for donations to charities


Thank you all for all the love and support, everything is highly appreciated

GOD is blessing you all in our LORD JESUS CHRIST name Amen


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/iBfODWmUBnV5/


Of course, VfB goes on to find out the purpose of this position, something that did NOT exist back then; the document located has the following paragraph embedded:


Election officers must be willing to follow applicable laws and procedures. Before working an election, all election officers must take an oath to perform their duties truly and faithfully. Accordingly, election officers may be disqualified if they refuse to sign the oath or demonstrate an unwillingness to comply. Further, election officers who work at an election without taking the oath and/or willfully violate the oath may face misdemeanor charges.


https://allvotingislocal.org/wp-content/uploads/PENNSYLVANIA-GUIDE-FINAL.pdf


This minority inspector isn't any threat to (((democracy))); she is a CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER to our thoroughly corrupted CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC


Perhaps she should be celebrating November 5, 2024 by decorating a jail cell with clippings of Madame pResident Kneepads, yes?

Keywords
panicwwg1wgamanipulationhodge twinsconservative twinsncswicmulti pronged attackminority inspector
