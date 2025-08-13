BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Nicotine Psyop That Made Big Pharma TRILLIONS w/ Dr. Bryan Ardis
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
690 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
590 views • 1 month ago

For over a century, Big Pharma and its media allies have waged a relentless campaign to convince the world that nicotine is nothing more than a dangerous, addictive drug. In this explosive interview, Dr. Bryan Ardis joins me to reveal the shocking truth buried in centuries of medical history: tobacco and nicotine were once widely used by doctors to treat — and even cure — countless diseases, from cancer to heart disease to obesity. Backed by documented evidence, Dr. Ardis exposes how the pharmaceutical industry rigged the narrative, poisoned commercial tobacco products, and bribed governments worldwide to ban natural nicotine — all to protect their multi-trillion-dollar drug empire.


Here's where I buy my Nicotine patches. Use promo code SETH to save 20% https://jiii.io/ewiyoa


💊 Stock up on affordable, hard-to-find meds like Ivermectin and antibiotics. Get 15% off with code MIA15 at https://ReliableMedicines.com


To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906


Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

Keywords
postcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy