A Discussion Concerning The US Healthcare System With Scott Schara
38 views • 03/14/2024
Leading nutritionist, author, and radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with patients’ rights advocate Scott Schara. Scott is the father of hospital murder victim Grace Schara, and plaintiff of the landmark civil lawsuit Schara v. Ascension Health et al., the first case of its kind to receive a jury trial date. They discuss the US Healthcare System, history, hospital protocol and the truth about observations that Scott has noticed. They discuss what is actually going on in the US, US hospitals and what you need to know. Scott's Website: our amazing grace .net
