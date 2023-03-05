Eric Huysmans and His Relationship with the Council of 9 - Part 1 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of 2. Eric Huysmans has been with us many times. Here, on Feb. 5, 2023, he starts off talking about his background and the Council of 9.
13:42- Eric- The CO9 sees Eric as an eternal being.
20:20- Eric- There 2 main motions- the ego motion or the mind motion.
24:40 – Tara asks how to tap into source energy. It's a choice.
29:32- Viewer asks what is concentration in relation to meditation practice.
32:10- Eric- explains Jacob's ladder step by step from a mortal being to eternal being.
35:00- Eric- CO9 taps into the 5th dimension
46:30- Eric- CO9 says you are the Akashic records
50:00 Eric and Gina and Julie channel about the Lyra E.T.s who Julie has known.