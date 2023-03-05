BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eric Huysmans and His Relationship with the Council of 9 - Part 1 of 2
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
125 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 03/05/2023

Part 1 of 2. Eric Huysmans has been with us many times. Here, on Feb. 5, 2023, he starts off talking about his background and the Council of 9.

13:42- Eric- The CO9 sees Eric as an eternal being.

20:20- Eric- There 2 main motions- the ego motion or the mind motion.

24:40 – Tara asks how to tap into source energy. It's a choice.

29:32- Viewer asks what is concentration in relation to meditation practice.

32:10- Eric- explains Jacob's ladder step by step from a mortal being to eternal being.

35:00- Eric- CO9 taps into the 5th dimension

46:30- Eric- CO9 says you are the Akashic records

50:00 Eric and Gina and Julie channel about the Lyra E.T.s who Julie has known.

Keywords
aliensascensionufosdimensionsbrian ruheeric huysmanscouncil of 9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy