© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, war correspondents confirmed information that Russian troops had taken control of another strategically important settlement in the Kupyansk direction of the front. In particular, we are talking about the village of Kotlyarovka, located east of Kupyansk. The first information about the capture of this strategically important settlement by Russian troops appeared on May 4 at 5 p.m. Moscow time.......................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/