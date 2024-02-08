The Ukraine enemy is attacking Belgorod Region again: explosions over Belgorod, wounded near Shebekino - report of a man's arms and legs torn off

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The enemy is attacking Belgorod Region again: explosions over Belgorod, wounded near Shebekino, a man's arms and legs torn off...
There were several photos shown where I found this and mentioned below, but I can't show...
Just now, for the second time in a day, enemy missiles were shot down over the city.
8 Uragan MLRS shells and 4 Alder MLRS shells were destroyed over Belgorod Region by air defense forces at about 17:30, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Governor Gladkov before that reported the enemy strike on the village of Rzhevka in Shebekinsky district: 5 wounded, 1 in serious condition - the man has traumatic amputation of upper and lower limbs. Four more injured - two men and two women - have shrapnel wounds of lower limbs.
Two private houses were damaged by shell fragments: windows were broken, facades, roofs, fences and a car were cut.
The photo shows an ambulance and bus No. 104 Shebekino-Murom damaged by the enemy.