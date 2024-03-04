❗️Dmitry Medvedev: Germans should be grateful our President has a cool head - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Dmitry Medvedev: "Germans should be grateful our President has a cool head"
Adding other comments by Medvedev...
"Russia will definitely bring the special military operation to a final victory, to the capitulation of the neo-Nazis," said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev.
Adding... Other statements by Medvedev during his lecture "Geographical and Strategic Borders"
- In the Bandera Ukrainian economy, there are no riches that Russia doesn't have; the main value in Ukraine for Russia is its own people;
- Russia has no territorial disputes with CIS countries;
- Russia does not need foreign land, but it will never give up its own;
- Territories on both banks of the Dnepr are an integral part of Russia's borders, all attempts to cut them off are doomed;
- The current situation between Russia and the United States is worse than the situation in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis;
- Russia will remember the incident with the conversations of German military about a strike on the Crimean Bridge, although it will show restraint;