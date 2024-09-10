Uh.. We.. Weee.. Uhhh.. Err.. Death of any American Citizen is Heartbreaking - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. STATE DEPT SPOX SQUIRMS OUT OF CONDEMNING ISRAEL FOR KILLING AMERICAN CITIZEN, giving non-answers and statements beside point of questions when pressed by journalists on holding Tel Aviv accountable for murdering another American.
Journalist: Do you condemn Israel for actual act of killing American citizen protesting aggression of Israeli army?
00:21 Uh... We... Weee.. Uhhh... Err... Death of any American citizen is heartbreaking. But I'm not going to speculate on what happened. Not gonna get ahead of process - Patel (1st video).
Cynthia... Here's a video about her being killed by IOF, that I posted just prior to this.
https://www.brighteon.com/6ea7dcda-7cdf-4404-84df-3e9394fd8049
Adding from today:
BREAKING: IDF Concludes Investigation into Murder of American Citizen in West Bank
The Israeli Army has found that it was ‘highly probable” that the American citizen was “injured” as a result of an “indirect and unintended hit by IDF fire aimed at a central instigator." (Kann News)
Strange wording for a deliberate sniper shot to the head of an unarmed civilian at a peaceful protest.