John-Henry Westen





Sep 7, 2023





Jason Jones, Founder of the Vulnerable People Project, is leading the recovery efforts on Maui and sounding the alarm on the mainstream media blackout about what really transpired with the Maui Wildfires. Jones says suspicion regarding the media’s silence - and the federal government’s mismanagement of the crisis - is cause for serious concern about the events in Hawaii. Join John-Henry Westen as he goes one-on-one with Jones to get to the bottom of the truth regarding the Maui fires and what people can do to help.





LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/





Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3dxd48-what-really-happened-in-maui-media-blackout-is-suspicious.html