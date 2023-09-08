BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What REALLY Happened In Maui Media Blackout Is Suspicious
168 views • 09/08/2023

John-Henry Westen


Sep 7, 2023


Jason Jones, Founder of the Vulnerable People Project, is leading the recovery efforts on Maui and sounding the alarm on the mainstream media blackout about what really transpired with the Maui Wildfires. Jones says suspicion regarding the media’s silence - and the federal government’s mismanagement of the crisis - is cause for serious concern about the events in Hawaii. Join John-Henry Westen as he goes one-on-one with Jones to get to the bottom of the truth regarding the Maui fires and what people can do to help.


Keywords
catholichawaiimauifederal governmentfiresmedia blackoutsuspiciouslahainajason jonesjohn-henry westenvulnerable people projectrecovery effortsmismanagement of the crisishow to help
