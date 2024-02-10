The Enablers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Knows The Truth About Joe
* [Bidan]’s enablers will be part of his downfall.
* So will these 4 words: “my memory is fine”.
* Who is really running America? It ain’t the big guy (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).
Movie Plot Twist
* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.
* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.
* Ask yourself who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?
◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One
◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (9 February 2024)