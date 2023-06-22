© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Current Update -
Zombie Attack: The enemy continues to pile meat on our forward trenches near Orekhovo: Infantry goes straight through under "Grads" on the Zaporizhzhya Front near Orekhovo
▪️ Fighting lasts for almost 5 hours, AFU infantry near Rabotino goes through a clear field under the fire of Russian troops, lying down, burning their equipment, but they are still coming, new waves.
▪️ Soldiers of the 291st, 70th and 1430th regiments continue to repel the attacks, releasing a cloud of ammunition.
▪️ Powerful artillery battles also continue.
▪️ AFU armored vehicles work from afar after suffering losses.💥💥💥