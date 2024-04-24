© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Apr 22, 2024
Abandoned dog laid 3 days in cold and rain, slowly waiting for dying...Heartbroken truth behind!
This is the reward that an old dog receives after a lifetime dedicated to his master;
abandoned in the middle of nowhere, next to a petroleum extraction probe, where he stayed for more than three days in cold and rain, waiting for his End.
I wonder why such specimens have the right to decide on the Future of others ?!!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAgvK8mFMTE