Interview with DONALD TRUMP by DON TRUMP Jr | TRIGGERED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In case you missed it....
Full Interview With Your Favorite President on the New Book "Letters To Trump" | TRIGGERED Ep. 28
Goldco Partner
Learn how to diversify your retirement account with precious metals click here: http://donjrgold.com/
-----
Go to http://mypatriotsupply.com/donjr and stock up on your 3-month emergency food kit and get $200 off.
Support an American owned family coffee business and get 20% off your first order at https://blackoutcoffee.com/donjr
Switching to Patriot Mobile is easy, simply go to https://patriotmobile.com/donjr
source:
https://rumble.com/v2krbls-interview-with-your-favorite-president-on-the-new-book-letters-to-trump-tri.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3