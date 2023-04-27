© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Denis Rancourt - Revealing Research on Covid Vaccine Fatality Rates in the Elderly
160 views • 04/27/2023
Apr 19/23 Interview - Denis G. Rancourt PhD is a Scientist, Social & political Theorist, and a Researcher at the Ontario Civil Liberties Association. He is an outspoken media commentator who has published widely in the fields of medicine, geopolitics and social theory. In his 2020 interview with VCC, Dr. Rancourt shared the research showing that masks don’t work. His latest research reveals that the vaccine-dose fatality rate from Covid vaccines increases exponentially with age and is close to 1% -compared to < 0.01 % for young adults (< 45 year olds). This suggests that the elderly should never have been prioritized to receive these vaccines. The study authors estimate a global total of approximately 13 million deaths from COVID-19 vaccines.
https://denisrancourt.ca
