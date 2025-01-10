Now & Then

This video was created to explore some of the features of

CapCut video creation and editing software. The video blends

old classic art with modern theorized space travel, and is centered

around the Danube River in Europe.

This video is meant for informational and educational purposes

only under Fair Use. This video is not monetized in any way by

the video's creator.





Featuring:



The Blue Danube Waltz & The Viennese Waltz by Johann Strauss

Excerpts from '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968) by Stanley Kubrick.





This video was created using CapCut video editing software

