© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2d38ex01f0
3/30/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: Pras Michel has successfully weaponized the Department of Justice to target Miles Guo, the Chinese Communist Party's top enemy! Behind the double standards of the US justice system toward Miles Guo is none other than the CCP.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #PrasMichel
3/30/2023 妮可接受凯文·艾伦采访：普拉斯·米歇尔成功地替中共把美国司法部武器化来针对中共的头号敌人郭文贵先生！美国司法系统的黑手对郭先生的案子实行双重标准的背后就是中共！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #孟晚舟 #华为 #普拉斯米歇尔