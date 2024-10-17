Alex Petkas: Ancient Hero Culture, Leadership Today, & Academia as No Place for High Agency

Alex Petkas of Cost of Glory discusses leaving academia and how the ivory towers are no longer a place for excellence and high agency people but conformity and mediocrity. He explains why Plutarch is more important than you think and how the ancient Greeks and Romans are the model of manliness and hero culture for the West. He points out ancient elite dynamics and past history which rhymes with the present.





Websites

Cost of Glory https://costofglory.com

Substack https://costofglory.substack.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@costofglory





About Alex Petkas

Alex likes helping people draw energy and practical insights from great figures of the past. He left a successful career in academia in order to this better. Besides peer reviewed research publications, he has written for many non-academic venues, including Compact, American Mind, Man’s World, and Antigone (where he is a founding editor). He lives with his wife and kids in his native Texas.





