Iranian president travelled to Baku for the ECO summit and met with Aliyev, with a bright smile and friendly hug.
Disappointing to see Pezeshkian travel to Baku, and greet Aliyev with such a warm hug and smile, after all the indications that the Baku regime facilitated attacks on Iran for “Israel”.