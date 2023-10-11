Climate Change | If You Wanted to Advance In Your Career, Like Being At a Prestigious University, Get a Big Salary, Get Lots of Grant Funding, & Get Big Awards from Professional Societies, Clearly There Was One Path to Go.“ - Judith Curry

Judith A. Curry is an American climatologist and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Curry served as former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Curry today exposes the corruption of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the United Environment Programme & The 1992 Climate Treaty.

**********************************

Request Tickets to the Miami, FL - Oct. 13th & 14th - ReAwaken Tour

Request Tickets to the Tulare, CA (By Fresno) - Dec. 15th & 16th - ReAwaken Tour

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content