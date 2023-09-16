PART 3: "REVELATION SIGN/TAKE TWO" - BRAND NEW AMAZING REVELATIONS & THE FULL NUTSHELL EXPLANATION!! WOW!!! JESUS IS COMIN'!!!!

The Father: “The time has come for My Son to fetch His bride.” -- Word From The Lord Through Kathy!!https://www.graftedinthevine.net/post/the-father-the-time-has-come-for-my-son-to-fetch-his-bride-word-from-the-lord-through-kathy





Job 38

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Job+38&version=NKJV

https://biblehub.com/hpbt/job/38.htm

https://biblehub.com/interlinear/job/38.htm





5906. Ayish or Ash

https://biblehub.com/hebrew/5906.htm





4216. mazzaroth

https://biblehub.com/hebrew/4216.htm





JOB 9

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=JOB+9&version=NKJV





Job 9

https://biblehub.com/aramaic-plain-english/job/9.htm





Amos 5:8

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=amos+5%3A8&version=NKJV





857. athah

https://biblehub.com/hebrew/857.htm





858. athah or atha

https://biblehub.com/hebrew/858.htm





Revelation 22:17

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+22%3A17&version=NKJV





2064. erchomai

https://biblehub.com/greek/2064.htm





Meet Aldebaran, the Bull’s Eye

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/meet-aldebaran-the-bulls-eye/





Stellarium

https://stellarium-web.org/





proclaim

https://www.thesaurus.com/browse/proclaim





Isaiah 9:6

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah%209:6&version=NKJV





revelation 12

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=revelation+12&version=NKJV





Luke 12

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2012&version=NKJV





We Are In The End Times Forums on our web site:

https://www.graftedinthevine222blognewsinfo.net/post/part-2-the-antichrist-show-is-comin-to-vegas-huge-confirmations-the-sphere-vegas





________________________________________________





TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]