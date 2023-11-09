Sold out, Betrayed, Invaded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Israel continues to destroy Hamas, we the United States are being sucked into another endless war. We have been sold out by our "leaders" betrayed and invaded. As we watch Hamas BE BLOWN UP, our southern border is wide open for all terrorists of any stripe to come in. The usual suspects are to blame Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, and RINOs.