Miles Guo: Xi’s institutional reform is equivalent to a massive political movement, with the aim of centralizing food and supply allocation, getting the entire nation ready for a war
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0
0 view • 03/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2aw2tu131c

3/8/2023 Miles Guo: "Xi the Dead Emperor"'s institutional reform is equivalent to a massive political movement, with the aim of centralizing food and supply allocation, getting the entire nation ready for a war and sending the Party slaves to the frontline as cannon fodders

#PBOCinstitutionalreform #supplyandmarketingcooperatives #StateDefenseOffice #ReallocationofWealth #XiJinping #XitheDeadEmporer #ArmyofXiGang


3/8/2023 文贵直播：习死皇的机构改革就是一场政治运动，全国进入战前状态，分配统一、饭碗集中统一，党奴变炮灰

#人民银行机构改革 #供销社 #国防办 #财富重新分配 #习近平 #习死皇 #习家军



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
