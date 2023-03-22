Philippines : Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile wants to lift the Philippines' constitutional ban on nuclear weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile wants to lift the Philippines' constitutional ban on nuclear weapons.
Do you think this is coincidental so soon, under 2 weeks since Victoria Nuland was in the Philippines, I think not?
Mirrored - ANC 24/7