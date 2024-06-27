Fwd from @vysokygovorit

The Volchansk elevator, one of the main defense hubs of the enemy in this city. The people's kamikaze drone "Upyr" conducts reconnaissance of the enterprise, finds a communication antenna and destroys it. The enemy's attempts to suppress the new "Upyr" with electronic warfare came to nothing. In general, this video lasts more than 10 minutes, I was able to watch it myself yesterday at the commander of the Special Forces group of the North grouping of troops working with our people's drone. The picture is very impressive, as if from the best post-apocalyptic movies or computer games, only in our case, this is reality.

As always, we need your help, dear Brothers and Sisters. The Ural masters from the "War-Crazed" team are expanding production more and more, and anyone who wants and has the opportunity to help can do so by transferring funds to the card of the leading Radio Russia host Dmitry Konanyhin 2202206288336105.

The enemy will be defeated, humiliated and destroyed, and Victory will be ours!





