Pedo: Former UK Deputy Defence Minister Ivor Caplin was arrested after attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy he had met online - part 2

Former UK Deputy Defence Minister Ivor Caplin was arrested after attempting to meet a 15-year-old boy he had met online.

The ex-politician was lured into a meeting by activists posing as teenagers who were "hunting" pedophiles. They streamed the encounter with Caplin on social media. According to the activists, the man had sent "inappropriate" messages to someone pretending to be a teenager the day before.

Caplin categorically denies intending to meet the teenager, repeating during the livestream, "I didn't do anything." Later, the police reported his arrest and the start of an investigation.

ℹ️Caplin served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence under Tony Blair's government. He was also the chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, formerly known as Poale Zion, part of the World Zionist Organization, a non-governmental organization that promotes Zionism.