MY FALL FROM GRACE!

In this episode, the speaker explores the concept of downfall in public life, reflecting on their own experiences and society's fascination with others' failures. They emphasize the importance of taking risks and striving for greatness while maintaining integrity. Encouraging listeners to prioritize values over external success, the speaker advocates for making a lasting impact and embracing personal potential. Ultimately, they urge the audience to focus on meaningful contributions and maximize their influence despite external validation.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022