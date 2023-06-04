BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Life Is Short, Death Is Sure, Sin The Curse, Christ The Cure-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JUNE 4 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
60 views • 06/04/2023

From the moment you were born, an unseen hourglass was set in motion, when the last drop of sand passes through to the bottom, your time on this earth is done. That date is known to no one but God, and because of that ticking clock, your King James Bible does its best to ignite in the born again believer a sense of urgency. Time is the one thing of which more cannot be made, it has to be redeemed.

"See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil." Ephesians 5:15,16 (KJB)

Within our NTEB family just this week, we welcomed 3 newborn babies into this world that we have been praying for for many months. At the same time that was happening, a cherished father died as did a beloved husband that we also had been praying for for quite some time. All through the Bible, we are told about the preciousness of our allotted time here on this earth and in this life. On this Sunday Service, I would like to show you time from God's perspective, beyond it though He may be. Those grains of sand are piling up quickly, Christian, time is precious, redeem it while you can.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy