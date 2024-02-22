🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on February 20-21, 2024

▪️Russian troops once again used drones to hit enemy targets in the rear regions of so-called Ukraine. In the Poltava region, an oil pumping station was hit: a large fire broke out on the territory of the facility.



▪️In turn, the AFU launched drones at the Kaluga region. Thanks to the professional work of Russian anti-aircraft gunners, casualties and damage were avoided.



▪️Russia's border regions, including Belgorod region, are still shelled by artillery. A woman was wounded in the village of Leninskii.



▪️Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues in the special military operation zone along the entire line of contact. In the Lyman direction, Russian troops are clearing the territory from the remaining AFU forces on the approaches to Terny.



▪️In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops continue their offensive towards Chasiv Yar. The heaviest fighting is taking place near Bohdanivka, as well as on the eastern outskirts of Ivanivske.



▪️To strengthen the defense, the AFU command is transferring additional forces to the area. In turn, Russian forces are striking at temporary AFU deployment sites. One such site was hit in Druzhkivka.



▪️In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops have gained a foothold in the eastern part of Lastochkyne and are fighting in the center of the village. At the same time, the search and clearing of the remaining AFU troops continues in Avdiivka.



Source @rybar

