When Students Engage, Connect, & Feel Heard How to Flourish in Educational Leadership

How do we capture and elevate what's working well in education and revise or eliminate what isn't?
This is the question at the core of Jon Eckert's work as a vital member of the Department of Educational Leadership and the Center for School Leadership at Baylor University.
Tune in, find more information at Baylor Center for School Leadership | Baylor University, and pre-order Eckert's book, Just Teaching: Feedback, Engagement, and Well-Being for Each Student.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr