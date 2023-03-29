BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
North Korea Unveils New Nukes as U.S. Argues About ‘Misgendering’
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
120 views • 03/29/2023

PJ Media's Catherine Salgado is reporting that North Korea now has the capability of striking the United States with nuclear missiles. You'd think this would be bigger news in the cycle, but for the most part it has been crickets.

As a U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea for military drills, North Korea responded by unveiling new nuclear warheads. I guess that’s what you call an explosive statement.

Photos of the  smaller nuclear warheads, called Hwasan-31s, were released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Reuters reported.

Nuclear experts reportedly said that, based on the photos, North Korea has made progress “in miniaturising warheads that are powerful yet small enough to mount on intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States.”

Meanwhile, back in America, mainstream media outlets, including New York Times, USA Today, and CNN, are apologizing for referring to a female murderer as a woman because she called herself “he/him,” and President Joe Biden cracks jokes about ice cream before discussing the shooting of six people, including three young children. Somehow, that’s not encouraging.

Read the whole story at PJ Media: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/catherinesalgado/2023/03/28/north-korea-unveils-new-nukes-as-us-argues-about-misgendering-n1682402

Keywords
nuclear weaponskim jong unnorth koreanuclear warforeign affairsthe jd rucker show
