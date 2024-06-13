Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 11, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2300 - Are American troops going to be the guinea pigs for lab grown meat? -Why are restaurants going out of business? -Biden is making America look weak. -The importance of water and food storage? -Bird flu in cows and chickens. -What are infants experiencing after mom took the Covid shot while pregnant? -Why is meat being recalled? -Our American politicians are run like a marketing scheme. -Is your soul ready for eternity? -Is 5G and 6G a weapon system? -What does vitamin C help? -How bad is Tylenol? -ADHD is high in children because of what? -Are you keeping your kids on vitamins, and healthy foods? High energy must listen show!