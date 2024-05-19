How Israel use the Australian citizens to watch there targets wherever they go this is worldwide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Visit my channels
--
for 1080p videos https://rumble.com/user/Global_communist_takeover1
https://ugetube.com/@GLOBAL%20COMMUNIST%20TAKEOVER
https://odysee.com/@gangstalking-australia:8?view=content
https://twitter.com/vinesa1982
https://www.minds.com/aqswdefrgt1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Nfj8fzASS8yT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/37Nmvte1KWTE/