DeMining Engineers from the Russian Ministry of Defense - Have to constantly Seek out and Dispose of Battlefield Remains Littered with Unexploded Ordinance

We sometimes hear about explosions in Mariupol and assurances that it is just demining. Here is proof. The battlefield remains littered with unexploded ordinance that demining engineers from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Rosgvardiya and the Ministry of Emergency Situations have to constantly seek out and dispose of.