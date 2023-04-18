© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Entire Russian Pacific Fleet is combat ready and on high alert for a quick drill in a massive show of force amid tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine. More than 25,000 troops, 167 warships and support ships, 12 submarines, 89 aircraft and helicopters are ready to fight. The combat readiness of Pacific Fleet is complete, said Russian Minister of Defense, Sergey Shoigu.
Mirrored - TeleTruth