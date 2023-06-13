BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo exposed in advance that CCP used the Bahamas as a spy base to spy on the United States
06/13/2023

06/12/2023 Nicole on Stinchifield Tonight: Mr. Miles Guo exposed in advance that CCP used the Bahamas as a spy base to spy on the United States. Miles has accurately predicted the CCP’s 13579 plan, which is also known as a bioweapon against the US. He also warned the United States about the CCP's three-F strategy to take down America, that is to foment weakness, foment chaos and foment destruction from within. The only way is for America to decouple from China.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/12/2023 妮可参加 Stinchifield Tonight 节目：郭文贵先生提前曝光中共国在利用巴哈马作为间谍基地来监视美国。他准确地预测了中共的13579计划，该计划也被称为针对美国的生物武器计划。他还警告了中共毁灭美国的3F战略，即从内部搞弱、搞乱、搞死美国。而美国唯一的办法就是和中共国脱钩。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
