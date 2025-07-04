BrightLearn - The Nature Doctor: A Manual of Traditional and Complementary Medicine by Alfred Vogel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast episode, host Bright Learn explores the natural remedies and holistic wisdom from Alfred Vogel's "The Nature Doctor: A Manual of Traditional and Complementary Medicine," offering insights on treating burns, cuts, sore eyes, colds and various ailments with traditional methods, while emphasizing the importance of consulting healthcare professionals.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.