Dr. Joel Wallach - The Power of Oxygen: How Blood Delivers Life to Your Cells - DWD 4/24/24

Dr. Wallach will discuss the circulatory system as a complex network of organs and vessels that transports blood throughout the body. It's vital for delivering oxygen and nutrients to cells and removing waste products.

Dr. Wallach today again shared the wisdom he has gained over his career.

A milestone discovery Dr. Wallach made in the late 60’s which contributed to the saving of many Bears around the world was that Peanuts were killing the Bears because of the Aspergillus Flavus fungus that grows on Peanuts. The fungus produces a toxin called Aflatoxin. This Aflatoxin was giving the Bears Liver Cancer.





The Mighty 90 ESSENTIAL Nutrients were explained by Dr. Wallach. The reason they are ESSENTIAL is through the thousands of autopsies he has done throughout his career, he has seen the damaging effects of not having them.





Dr. Wallach explains that plants make Vitamins, Amino Acids and can make EFA’s but a plant cannot make Minerals but a plant can absorb them.





Dr. Wallach answered questions on;

A cat with a Cardiomyopathy Heart condition,

Scoliosis,

Herniation,

Arthritic condition and,

Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms.





