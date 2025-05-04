DUI on a Bike

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colorado DUI laws and bicycles. Colorado DUI laws apply to bicycles as well as motor vehicles. Riding under the influence raises accident risks and can lead to fines and license suspension. The legal limit for biking under the influence is 0.08% BSE, tested with breathalyzers. Even below the limit, impairment can result in charges. Marijuana affects physical abilities, increasing risks. Penalties for biking under the influence are similar to those for alcohol. Expect field sobriety tests and possible arrest. Penalties vary based on laws, prior convictions, and BAC levels. Legal defense requires understanding laws and expert advice. Safety concerns highlight risks to vulnerable road users. Awareness and education are key to reducing accidents involving drunk cycling.
303-404-7492