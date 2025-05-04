BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DUI on a Bike
DUI Law Firm Denver
DUI Law Firm Denver
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 4 months ago

Colorado DUI laws and bicycles. Colorado DUI laws apply to bicycles as well as motor vehicles. Riding under the influence raises accident risks and can lead to fines and license suspension. The legal limit for biking under the influence is 0.08% BSE, tested with breathalyzers. Even below the limit, impairment can result in charges. Marijuana affects physical abilities, increasing risks. Penalties for biking under the influence are similar to those for alcohol. Expect field sobriety tests and possible arrest. Penalties vary based on laws, prior convictions, and BAC levels. Legal defense requires understanding laws and expert advice. Safety concerns highlight risks to vulnerable road users. Awareness and education are key to reducing accidents involving drunk cycling.


303-404-7492

https://duilawfirmdenver.com/


Keywords
dui attorneydui law firm denverdui lawyerdui on a bike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy