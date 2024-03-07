Cain and Abel Bible Story - Genesis 4:1-15 (World's 1st Murderer)

Cain and Abel Bible Story - Genesis 4:1-15

This passage details the murder of Abel by his older brother Cain, the first son of Adam and Eve. Cain and Abel work the ground and tend sheep. They worship God, but Cain kills Abel in a fit of envy over God's rejection of Cain and his offering. The first human born on earth becomes the first murderer.



