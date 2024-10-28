Top OB-GYN Explains Catastrophic Uptick in Fetal Deaths of Vaxxed Mothers - Dr. James Thorp

Dr. James Thorp is an expert in the realm of maternal-fetal medicine, and he has published papers and documented the damage he saw from the COVID vaccine on unborn babies and their mothers. He is an OBGYN who is tirelessly working to warn millions about what he saw - and the truth is terrifying. He discusses how fetal deaths increased substantially in the wake of the dispersion of the COVID vaccine, and how late-term unexpected fetal deaths were all too common in women who had received the Covid shot. Why is this all happening? James reminds us of the prophecies in the Bible discussing the End Times and the rapidly approaching one-world government that seeks to kill, steal, and destroy. We need to be more discerning than ever in these Last Days.









TAKEAWAYS





James co-wrote a book with Celia Farber: Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable





James saw “every kind of complication you could imagine” arise in pregnant women who took the shot





There was a highly variable length of time between getting the shot and feeling negative effects for each woman





Many Biblical prophecies leading toward the beginning of the Seven Year Tribulation have already transpired









