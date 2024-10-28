BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Top OB-GYN Explains Catastrophic Uptick in Fetal Deaths of Vaxxed Mothers - Dr. James Thorp
Dr. James Thorp is an expert in the realm of maternal-fetal medicine, and he has published papers and documented the damage he saw from the COVID vaccine on unborn babies and their mothers. He is an OBGYN who is tirelessly working to warn millions about what he saw - and the truth is terrifying. He discusses how fetal deaths increased substantially in the wake of the dispersion of the COVID vaccine, and how late-term unexpected fetal deaths were all too common in women who had received the Covid shot. Why is this all happening? James reminds us of the prophecies in the Bible discussing the End Times and the rapidly approaching one-world government that seeks to kill, steal, and destroy. We need to be more discerning than ever in these Last Days.



TAKEAWAYS


James co-wrote a book with Celia Farber: Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable


James saw “every kind of complication you could imagine” arise in pregnant women who took the shot


There was a highly variable length of time between getting the shot and feeling negative effects for each woman


Many Biblical prophecies leading toward the beginning of the Seven Year Tribulation have already transpired



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Nature Reigns (get 10% off with code TINA10): https://bit.ly/3uRIHG9

Japanese Leader Apologizes to Unvaccinated article: https://bit.ly/4dtDxUC

Sacrifice book: https://amzn.to/4hg4pe4

COVID Shots Linked to Vaginal Bleeding article: https://bit.ly/4hj3Cc9

UN Adopts Global Governance Pact article: https://bit.ly/48AezCx

Risks of Covid-19 Vaccine in Pregnancy : https://bit.ly/40bZrZN

Dissemination of Covid-19 Misinformation article: https://bit.ly/4fc6Igi


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. JAMES THORP

X: https://x.com/jathorpmfm


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

bibleprophecyvaxxedtribulationmothersfetalcoviddr james thorptina griffinob gyn
