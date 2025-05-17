WOW: [Bidan] Hur Tapes Released

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie Subplot Twist: The Grand Biden Cover-Up
* This is a mop-up story — and part of the soft reveal process re: Joe being long gone.
* So it’s another redpill for the normies.
* The content of these recordings was already well known, but Joe’s gonzo condition wasn’t (or it was being covered up).
* Whoever/whatever is role-playing him on these tapes is a good actor. Cognitive impairment is tough to portray convincingly.
* When the truth is fully exposed, the Weekend At Bernie’s [p]residency will be null and void.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (16 May 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6372942352112