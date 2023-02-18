BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Debate on the Greys with Bruce MacDonald - Part 1 of 3
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
125 followers
0
65 views • 02/18/2023

Bruce MacDonald did a whole playlist of videos with Brian in 2020 at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/wV9Imujxasw9/ and he went into detail about the negative reptilians working through the City of London and the globalists.

Here he debates about how good the Grey extraterrestrials are, with Brian taking the pro position and Bruce taking the negative view.

At 12:30 he mentions Suzy Hansen who is Brian’s favourite source on the Greys.

Bruce MacDonald co-wrote a book with Robert Weigand, "The Light of Darkness - A Warrior's Tale for Our Time".

In those videos, on the playlist, he talks about the big picture of alien involvement and control of the world going back to the 1650s with the secret/ magical societies of the human elites who have interacted continuously with various aliens since those times.

Bruce was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He has a journalism degree
from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. He is the author of Stardust Ranch: The
Incredible True Story (BCI 2019). He has worked in Canada, the United States,
and Europe as a technical writer, editor, and designer in the fields of software
and telecommunications. In 2014 he moved to the Province of Limon, Costa
Rica, where he lives on a small farm in the Talamanca Mountains with his wife,
Rosemary.

His books are available to buy at Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/stores/Bruce-MacDonald/author/B083XPXH4Z?ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe

Website http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

Brian's priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Brian's three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.

Keywords
aliensufosgreysbrian ruhebruce macdonald
