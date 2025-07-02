Aussie Premier 100% destroyed by VAXX induced CANCER

Jun 9, 2025 7NEWS Just in 2025

New South Wales Deputy Premier Prue Car has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She will be taking leave from work to receive immediate treatment, with doctors detecting the disease early and being optimistic about her prognosis. Car urges all women to be vigilant with their health checks.

Prue Car MP

July 27, 2022

I’ve been spending a lot of time at doctors and having tests over the past few weeks but that didn’t discourage me from going in for my booster shot 💉

Like so many Australians, my risk of severe illness if I were to catch COVID-19 is increased.

By being boosted, wearing a mask in public where social distancing isn’t always possible and practicing good hand hygiene I am doing everything I can to protect not only myself but the wider community!

If you haven’t already, I urge you to get boosted and take measures to protect yourself and your community this winter 💪🏼

https://www.facebookDOTcom/PrueCarMP/posts/pfbid02EAkN98bKo8VGZgYeTrmD8L1SbmjLwtWqQEEUkBEWdjMBt3Cskp69EKDkmUbbPxGVl

