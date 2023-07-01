Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes/How to make moist vanilla cupcakes/ Classic cupcakes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vanilla cupcakes are so delicious.This is an easy and no fail recipe for the best moist vanilla cupcakes.
Ingredients:
Sugar- 1 Cup(200g) -
Unsalted Butter- 1/2 cup (125 g)
All Purpose flour- 1&1/2 cups (190 g)
Baking soda- 1/2 teaspoon
Baking Powder-1 teaspoon
Salt- 1/4 teaspoon
Egg- 2 Large
Milk-3/4 cup( 185 ml)
Vanilla Essence-1& 1/2 teaspoon
Number of cupcakes:
This recipe makes 18 -20standard cupcakes.
Note:
1. Powdering the sugar will make the creaming easy.
2. Butter can be replaced with 1/2 cup vegetable oil.
Bake it in a preheated ( preheat for 10 minutes) oven at 180 C for about 20-25 minutes.