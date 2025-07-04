They Set Us Up: Exposing the Deep State’s 45-Point Plan to Destroy America | 40K FootView Ep. 61

Sheila Holm joins Sean Morgan to unveil the dark blueprint used to dismantle nations, starting with America. Based on a shocking document handed to her by international attorney Tom Callender, Holm unpacks a 45-point deep state strategy to erode faith, family, and sovereignty from within. From Marxist subversion to decades of planned mass immigration, hidden corporate control of towns, and identity theft via dead citizens’ Social Security numbers, Holm connects it all in a sobering wake-up call.





She also shares how her research has reached President Trump himself, citing her Panama Canal revelations that were later echoed in Trump’s post-Fox interview with Tucker Carlson. This interview is a must-watch for those who suspect global forces are guiding America’s downfall and want to fight back with truth, prayer, and bold action.





Key Themes:





How America was corporatized and spiritually hijacked





The 45 steps to societal breakdown





Foreign infiltration disguised as immigration





Revelation of the Panama Canal deception





The spiritual war behind the political battle





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/