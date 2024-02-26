© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Testimonies by three released abductees from Gaza, all of which confirm a recent report by UN experts, revealing that Israel's military uses sexual violence as a systematic policy:
-"They ordered me to go somewhere behind. I went there and they stripped us fully naked. Then after we got dressed they beat us... They said: you should tell us where the tunnels, Abu Ubaida, and Hamas are."