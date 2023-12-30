CODE RED: Trump, Lawfare, and the Battle for 2024

"CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" is available at https://rb.gy/8bez9x.





In the struggle for power, a narrative emerges of covert strategies and legal maneuvers manipulating democracy.

"Code Red: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" reveals a playbook reminiscent of historical regimes, seeking to silence opposition through tactics such as lawfare and coercion.

Trump's policies prioritize individual freedoms and economic liberty, contrasting with collectivist ideologies. His focus on sovereignty aligns with defending constitutional values.

However, the use of legal tactics such as invoking the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot, driven by political motives, threatens democratic principles.

"Code Red" sheds light on power dynamics, urging vigilance against encroaching threats to the constitutional republic.





_________________





Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, excels in law, writing, translation, and equestrian pursuits. She is known for challenging established narratives in her quest for truth. Hodges is also the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.”





Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com || plasticmacca.blogspot.com

Praise for "Code Red":

Sugarfield-Roland

"I purchased 'Code Red' as soon as Augria Books 📚 started dropping promos on it.





I am only about 2.5 chapters in, but I can tell you already. This is a masterfully written piece on How Jewish Communism has snuck up on the United States and put a Choke Hold on it.





I'm super excited to read more of the facts and more of Author Cynthia Hodges perspective on the matter. Hodges also Authored 'Den of Vipers' which is a amazing book on the fake usury based monetary system we currently live under.





Great book to have in your Library guys 👦 I suggest grabbing this literary piece it's a gem 💎"





Get "Code Red" at https://rb.gy/8bez9x