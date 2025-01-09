Died Expectedly: Shauna just sacrificed her own Mother....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Some of these loud mouths are experiencing a lot of loss lately, but they're looking for gains through Venmo and GoFraudMe! Will you help donate to jabtard funerals and vaccinutted fire departments?
Shauna is some kind of twisted man creature. I'm sure the nut didn't fall far from the tree though.
https://fallriverreporter.com/somerset-fire-department-issues-touching-tribute-to-administrative-secretary-who-died-unexpectedly/
https://www.hathawayfunerals.com/obituary/jeanne-geary
https://m.facebook.com/shauna.geary.5/
Somerset fire dept
https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064755484293
Movie: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Music: The Doors - Peace Frog
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report