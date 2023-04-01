Kibeho: Heaven's Warning of Genocide - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on Apr 1, 2023





As one of the most shocking of all Marian apparitions, what exactly happened in Kibeho, Rwanda, in 1994? What did heaven need to warn us about? What did this prophecy say and why is this fully approved Marian apparition so important today?





